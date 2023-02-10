Student found with gun at La Vergne Middle School

A message was sent to parents alerting them to what happened on Friday.
A student at La Vergne Middle School brought an unloaded gun with him to campus on Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was removed from a middle school campus on Friday after he allegedly brought a gun onto the premises.

According to a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools, a student at La Vergne Middle School brought an unloaded gun with him to campus on Friday morning. The student was removed from class and is now facing charges.

La Vergne Middle School was placed under a brief “Code Red” while the student was escorted off campus.

The spokesperson sent a notification to the parents of the school, alerting them to what happened and assuring them the matter was taken seriously and there is no threat to any students.

