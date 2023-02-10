Student found with gun at La Vergne Middle School

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was removed from a middle school campus on Friday after he allegedly brought a gun onto the premises.

According to a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools, a student at La Vergne Middle School brought an unloaded gun with him to campus on Friday morning. The student was removed from class and is now facing charges.

La Vergne Middle School was placed under a brief “Code Red” while the student was escorted off campus.

The spokesperson sent a notification to the parents of the school, alerting them to what happened and assuring them the matter was taken seriously and there is no threat to any students.

