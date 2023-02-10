Sneedville pilot to drop off water purifiers in Turkey following deadly disaster

The pilot and his team are flying to turkey Friday morning and plans to stay for a week.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Joe Hurston with Airmobile Ministries, is soaring the skies, again. On Thursday, he told WVLT News he is taking two volunteers with him to Turkey.

After Monday’s earthquake, more than 21,000 people were confirmed dead and the number was expected to rise. The U.S. State Department confirmed three Americans were among the thousands killed. American rescue teams are now on the ground, with search dogs and heavy equipment helping dig through the rubble there.

Hurston and his team planned to deliver 14 of his water purifiers, which is a life-saving tool designed to avoid people from being exposed to contaminated water after a disaster.

Just one unit is enough clean drinking water to serve 500 people a day.

“Time is of the essence, I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” said Hurston. “It’s very possibly the worst is yet to come. We may lose more people to disease and freezing than anything else. So, it’s a horrifying situation right now. And that’s why it’s so crucial that we just go.”

The team traveled around the world, but this trip will be equipped with more and improved units that can last a lifetime.

The pilot and his team are flying to Turkey Friday morning and planned to stay for a week. Click here to donate and follow the mission.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
An arrest report states a man attempted to evade arrest by shoving a cat in the officer's face...
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
Police say 12-year-old Elias Armstrong was found in an allegedly stolen car with an injury from...
12-year-old in stolen car killed in shootout with owner, police say
Franklin Fire Department says a planned blast at the Williamson County rock quarry was larger...
‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal says
Franklin Fire Department says a planned blast at the Williamson County rock quarry was larger...
Rock quarry explosion shakes Franklin, Cool Springs areas

Latest News

Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot, rappels to the ice before an NHL hockey game. (AP...
Predators mascot available for Valentine’s Day deliveries
COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
New COVID-19 vaccine trial looking for child participants
wsmv covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine trial
Desmond Tyler arrest
Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting
WSMV Green Hills suspect
Second suspect in custody for Green Hills shooting