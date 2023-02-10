Security guard hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in Antioch parking lot

By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Nashville strip mall just after midnight Friday morning.

A security guard working inside a lounge at Haywood Square off Apache Trail found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds after hearing commotion and gunfire in the parking lot.

The guard reported not seeing any suspects or cars leaving the scene.

The victim was critically injured but managed to tell authorities he was shot by two men.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said it was looking to see whether surveillance cameras in the area captured the shooting.

The victim, believed to be in his 30′s, visits the lounge often, according to the security guard who said he didn’t know what could have led up to the shooting.

