Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting


Desmond Tyler arrest
Desmond Tyler arrest(Metro Nashville Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road.

Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

On Sunday, Metro Police arrested the first suspect, Michael A. Green, 19, and charged him with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The incident happened last month on Jan. 31. when Green and Tyler allegedly got out of their car and accosted her, according to police.

