Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road.

Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

BREAKING: Detectives just arrested Desmond Tyler, 22, as the 2nd suspect in last week's attack/shooting of a 26-yr-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Dr at Trimble Rd. Tyler will be charged tonight with attempted criminal homicide, att esp agg kidnapping & att esp agg robbery. pic.twitter.com/AoiGu5IwRK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 10, 2023

On Sunday, Metro Police arrested the first suspect, Michael A. Green, 19, and charged him with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The incident happened last month on Jan. 31. when Green and Tyler allegedly got out of their car and accosted her, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.