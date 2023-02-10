Predators mascot available for Valentine’s Day deliveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Flowers and chocolates not cutting it for Valentine’s Day this year? What if they were delivered to your loved one by a 6-foot-tall saber-toothed tiger?

The Nashville Predator’s mascot, Gnash, announced he will be making special in-person gift deliveries for Valentine’s Day this year. The deliveries can be made during the game on Feb. 13, or be sent directly to your valentine’s home or office.

For in-game deliveries, Gnash will deliver three roses, a small box of chocolates, a personalized card, and one mystery Predators item for a total price of $100.

For local deliveries, Gnash can only travel within 30 miles of Bridgestone Arena. The $150 package includes a dozen roses, a small box of chocolates, a personalized card, and an autographed hockey puck, all hand-delivered by Gnash himself.

On the day of your delivery, a text message will be sent alerting you that Gnash is en route to your loved one for the special surprise. Local deliveries are available Feb. 13 and 14.

To purchase either package, visit Gnash’s mascot page.

