Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m.

TDOT and Metro Nashville Police immediately closed all eastbound lanes on I-24 as crews worked to remove nearly 20,000 pounds of PVC piping from the roadway. The estimated time for the interstate to reopen is approximately 11 a.m. today.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-24E is closed at MM 48 near Ellington Pkwy in Nashville. Traffic is being diverted toward Rosa Parks Blvd. A tractor trailer overturned and spilled its load. #nashvilletraffic pic.twitter.com/4LDRbSzqHp — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) February 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.