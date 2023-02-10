Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
A tractor-trailer traveling east on I-24 overturned, spilling roughly 19,000 lbs. of PVC piping all over the interstate.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning.
A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m.
TDOT and Metro Nashville Police immediately closed all eastbound lanes on I-24 as crews worked to remove nearly 20,000 pounds of PVC piping from the roadway. The estimated time for the interstate to reopen is approximately 11 a.m. today.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.