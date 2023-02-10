Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m.

TDOT and Metro Nashville Police immediately closed all eastbound lanes on I-24 as crews worked to remove nearly 20,000 pounds of PVC piping from the roadway. The estimated time for the interstate to reopen is approximately 11 a.m. today.

