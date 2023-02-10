One person, three pets dead in Rutherford Co. house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.

The fire was reported in the 3700 block of Snell Road, according to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department.

Crews arrived within minutes of receiving reports that a person was still in the home and arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. They were able to search the residence and extinguish the fire but discovered a deceased victim inside.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to RCFR.

Three deceased pets were also found during their search.

Crews said a firefighter was injured during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, and was later discharged.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Murfreesboro and LaVergne Fire Marshal’s Offices, Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

