New mixed-use development coming to downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new mixed-use development is planned for downtown Clarksville.

Millan Enterprises, a residential and commercial real estate company, said the development is planned for the corner of Jefferson and North First Street. The development, Millan Center, will take up an entire city block and include retail space, townhomes and the “Millan” building, a 340,000 square-foot, multi-level mixed-use building with about 114 residential units and nearly 16,000 square feet of commercial office space.

Amenities will include a gym, club room, and rooftop pool for tenants and guests. The total project will provide 465 parking spaces, including 335 structured parking spaces. Planning is also underway for an additional 5,800 square feet of commercial space.

A new mixed-use development is planned for Clarksville. (Millan Enterprises LLC)

Millan Enterprises, owned and operated by Leo and Lillie Millan, has a history of development in downtown Clarksville, according to a media release. Over the past few years, they have transformed the Old Northern Bank Building into a multi-space office building with more than 25 tenants and recently opened The Press, a coworking space in the old Leaf Chronicle Building.

“We’re so excited to start the beginning stages of our dream project,” Leo Millan said in the release. “For years, we’ve been affirming our desire to be a part of Clarksville’s revitalization, specifically downtown. This project will be a huge step toward that goal aesthetically, economically and intentionally. We’re proud to have such a strong and compassionate team to help us start this journey - because this is just the beginning.”

