Nashville program saving money for landlords, renters at risk for eviction

The program has helped more than 300 renters already.
A pilot program helping renters who are at risk for eviction has saved renters and landlords more than $600,000 in three months.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Legal Aid Society co-hosted an open house with Conexión Américas, informing the community about the new Eviction Right to Counsel pilot program.

It pairs experts with tenants who may be facing unlawful evictions, helping them understand the process and negotiate with landlords. In the case the eviction goes to court, the program can provide the tenant with a lawyer.

“Once you lose your home, things tend to spiral from there in a way that often is almost impossible to survive,” Legal Aid Society Executive Director DarKenya Waller said. “Most people once they lose their housing will then live in their cars and God forbid once they lose their cars, that’s when you see the homeless on the streets.”

WSMV reported how evictions spiked in Davidson County at the end of 2022.

Waller is hoping more people will learn about the Right to Counsel program, which began in October 2022. To this point, it’s already helped more than 300 renters - saving them and landlords $647,310 in court costs, legal fees, and other costs, Waller said.

“Ultimately that’s what it’s about, creating economic resources so people can survive on their own,” Waller said. “There is no silver bullet to address affordable housing in Nashville. It’s going to take a collection of energies, creating the actual affordable housing but also keeping folks in their homes that should rightly be there.”

To reach the Legal Aid Society for eviction help in Davidson County, call 833-837-HOME.

All other counties in Middle Tennessee, call 1800-238-1443.

You can also, visit their website: las.org.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

