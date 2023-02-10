Nashville lottery player wins $190K
The lucky winner has not yet claimed the prize.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lucky lottery player in Nashville won big during the Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawing Thursday night.
The player, who purchased the ticket at Swett’s Market in North Nashville, won the $190,000 jackpot.
Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a new Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly, according to a release.
The prize has not yet been claimed.
