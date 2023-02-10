Murfreesboro crash involving box truck causes serious injuries

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving serious injuries on Northwest Broad Street.

A car and a box truck crashed, according to police. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Northwest Broad Street near Florence Road is closed because of the crash. Inbound traffic is being detoured onto Florence Road. Outbound traffic is moving slowly, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

