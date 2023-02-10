Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care

A mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record. (Source: San Diego Zoo Safari Park)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – A 9-year-old mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record.

Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, giving this tiny but mighty creature the title of the oldest living mouse.

“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” San Diego Zoo Wildlife’s Dr. Debra Shier said in a news release. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest.”

The title from Gunness comes on the heels of Pacific pocket mouse breeding season, according to the zoo.

“This acknowledgment is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function,” Shier said. “These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse.”

The zoo explained the endangered mouse is the smallest mouse species in North America, weighing about the same as three pennies.

They disperse the seeds of native plants and encourage plant growth through their digging activities.

