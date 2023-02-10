Lt. Governor McNally hospitalized with heart issues
The longtime politician said he had an irregular heartbeat and will likely need a pacemaker.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital for cardiac issues on Thursday night.
Lt. Governor McNally, 79, announced overnight that he checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center on Thursday after “experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.”
The longtime politician began his political career in 1978 when he ran for the Tennessee House of Representatives and went on to serve four terms before joining the state Senate, where he became chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
Lt. Governor McNally was seen on the Senate floor Thursday morning, looking a little unstable before the session began. He said he is expecting doctors to recommend a pacemaker to assist with his heart problems.
Lt. Governor McNally and his wife Janice have two adult daughters and three grandchildren.
