Lt. Governor McNally hospitalized with heart issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital for cardiac issues on Thursday night.

Lt. Governor McNally, 79, announced overnight that he checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center on Thursday after “experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.”

The longtime politician began his political career in 1978 when he ran for the Tennessee House of Representatives and went on to serve four terms before joining the state Senate, where he became chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (WSMV)

Lt. Governor McNally was seen on the Senate floor Thursday morning, looking a little unstable before the session began. He said he is expecting doctors to recommend a pacemaker to assist with his heart problems.

After experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, I checked into Vanderbilt hospital earlier today. Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) February 10, 2023

Lt. Governor McNally and his wife Janice have two adult daughters and three grandchildren.

