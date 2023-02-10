‘Land of Dreams’: BrightStone works to raise final million of $20 million campus for adults with special needs


Tracy Kornet visited Brightstone to help raise the $1 million they need for their new campus.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin-based non-profit BrightStone is working to raise the final million dollars of a $20 million goal for its new Land of Dreams, a 144-acre campus where adults with special needs can live full-time, while learning life skills and working together.

For more than 20 years the program for adults with autism, brain injuries, and other intellectual challenges have learned computer and life skills, nutrition and exercise classes, and arts and crafts, which they create and sell to help support BrightStone’s mission.

The first phase of the Land of Dreams project opened November 2022.

Two residential homes are currently under construction.

Future plans for the campus include an equestrian center, gym, and a chapel.

On Thursday, a BrightStone student taught News4 evening anchor Tracy Kornet how to box brownies, as part of a video project to help share BrightStone’s story with the community.

To help support or learn more about BrightStone, go to brightstone.org

For past stories on BrightStone, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRbBVodbfVs

