Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas.

The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by the county, drilled a hole. They say that hole was packed with more explosives than planned, so when it blew out the air pressure changed leading to what many heard and felt.

Gail Britton has lived in her home on Harris Patton Court for 25 years. It has it’s wears and tears inside and out, but one tear on her back siding is a new one.

“I was in the kitchen when I heard a ‘boom,’” she said. “Then I heard a ‘bap,’ and I was like ‘What in God’s name is that?’”

“Yesterday was the worst experience I ever had. I’m quite sure there’s damage done underneath that we can’t see.”

Britton said it came from a strong blast at the Williamson County rock quarry down the road Wednesday afternoon. Homes near Britton also saw cracks in their foundation.

“And then my neighbor across the street finally came out,” she said. “I said, ‘Did you hear that?’ He said it opened up the door on my house. I said, ‘opened the door up?’”

That’s what the blast did at Elroy Coffee Company. In the security camera video, you see the front door open, followed by a plume of smoke. Inside, customers wondering where the blast came from.

It’s a shake Britton said she feels each day at 4 p.m., but this one was by far different.

Britton said she reached out to her insurance agent and took pictures of her siding. That’s what agents WSMV4 spoke with suggest anyone with damage do - take photos immediately so you have a time stamp, then reach out to an agent.

Franklin Fire said the explosion exceeded the decibel limit set by the state. They say rock was also launched 2,000 ft. in violation of the law. They Tennessee State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the blast.

