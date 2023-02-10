Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting


WSMV's Courtney Allen has the latest.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there.

“My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”

The man killed was 21-year-old Mark McCord Jr. Halle DeMontigny said she went to school with him at Hendersonville High. She said he had just messaged her a couple weeks ago to check in.

“I think that goes to show how genuine of a person he was,” DeMontigny said. “Just out of the blue reaching out to the people he cared about.”

WSMV also learned McCord’s parents work for the Nashville Fire Department.

In a statement, NFD said Wednesday “The McCords are part of the Nashville Fire Department family and our deepest sympathies are with them.”

After McCord was shot, police said three people ran from the scene and jumped into a car with a getaway driver waiting several blocks away. The police pursuit ended in north Nashville with the arrest of three people. The fourth suspect, 31-year-old Woodrow Sales Jr., is still at large.

WSMV 4 asked police if McCord knew the suspects and why they were at the home. Police said that remains under investigation.

“It is definitely scary especially with the kids in our neighborhood and all the family, and it is just right there,” Boak said.

