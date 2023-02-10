Former Interior Define GM speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former manager of a pop-up furniture shop in Green Hills Mall said he worries some customers who bought furniture there may never get their items.

Bryce Barry said he has never experienced anything like what he said happened at Interior Define. Even though the company has been bought, he doesn’t expect that some customers will ever get their orders.

Barry said managing the store inside Green Hills Mall started as a dream job. “I started and said, ‘this is the best job I have ever had,’” Barry said.

It ended as the opposite.

“It was a nightmare,” Barry said.

The now-former general manager of Interior Define’s Nashville pop-up store emailed WSMV 4 after he saw our story with a Nashville woman in December. She had ordered thousands of dollars worth of furniture that never showed up.

“I just don’t know where to turn,” the woman said.

She eventually got a refund after calling WSMV 4.

“I just feel like they are stealing from us and getting away with it,” the woman said of Interior Define.”

“I was disgusted,” Barry said. “I was mortified.”

Barry said the orders really started backing up over the summer. Then came the angry customers.

“They couldn’t get ahold of anybody so then they came into the studio and asked what was going on,” Barry said.

In December, the Nashville location closed and Barry was let go. Business of Home reported that Interior Define was unable to pay vendors which caused the delayed orders. They also reported Interior Define sold its assets to e-design platform Havenly at the end of 2022.

WSMV 4 contacted the company about Barry’s claims and the eight complaints now filed with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, but they did not provide us with a comment.

Barry said he is trying to move on from his time with Interior Define, a role he had high hopes for.

“That is what sucks is I loved the brand and furniture,” Barry said. “I loved and believed in it. It just sucks.”

According to messages obtained by WSMV 4, some customers recently received notice that their orders placed months ago will not be fulfilled. Instead, the “newly-managed Interior Define” will be issuing merchandise credits.

