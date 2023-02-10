Former Interior Define GM speaks out


WSMV's Courtney Allen has the latest.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former manager of a pop-up furniture shop in Green Hills Mall said he worries some customers who bought furniture there may never get their items.

Bryce Barry said he has never experienced anything like what he said happened at Interior Define. Even though the company has been bought, he doesn’t expect that some customers will ever get their orders.

Barry said managing the store inside Green Hills Mall started as a dream job. “I started and said, ‘this is the best job I have ever had,’” Barry said.

It ended as the opposite.

“It was a nightmare,” Barry said.

The now-former general manager of Interior Define’s Nashville pop-up store emailed WSMV 4 after he saw our story with a Nashville woman in December. She had ordered thousands of dollars worth of furniture that never showed up.

“I just don’t know where to turn,” the woman said.

She eventually got a refund after calling WSMV 4.

“I just feel like they are stealing from us and getting away with it,” the woman said of Interior Define.”

“I was disgusted,” Barry said. “I was mortified.”

Barry said the orders really started backing up over the summer. Then came the angry customers.

“They couldn’t get ahold of anybody so then they came into the studio and asked what was going on,” Barry said.

In December, the Nashville location closed and Barry was let go. Business of Home reported that Interior Define was unable to pay vendors which caused the delayed orders. They also reported Interior Define sold its assets to e-design platform Havenly at the end of 2022.

WSMV 4 contacted the company about Barry’s claims and the eight complaints now filed with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, but they did not provide us with a comment.

Barry said he is trying to move on from his time with Interior Define, a role he had high hopes for.

“That is what sucks is I loved the brand and furniture,” Barry said. “I loved and believed in it. It just sucks.”

According to messages obtained by WSMV 4, some customers recently received notice that their orders placed months ago will not be fulfilled. Instead, the “newly-managed Interior Define” will be issuing merchandise credits.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Fire Department says a planned blast at the Williamson County rock quarry was larger...
Rock quarry explosion shakes Franklin, Cool Springs areas
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Franklin, Tennessee's Historic Beechwood Hall, once owned by country music legend Hank Williams...
Effort underway to save home formerly owned by Hank Williams
Grocery items
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Kurdish community in Nashville weighs in on devastating earthquakes in Syria, Turkey
Daycare director admits to running illegal daycare
Daycare director admits to running illegal daycare
Tracy Kornet visits BrightStone
‘Land of Dreams’: BrightStone works to raise final million of $20 million campus for adults with special needs
Brightstone raising last $1M for new campus
Brightstone raising last $1M for new campus