First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located on Lovers Lane.

Officials announced the anonymous surrender Thursday Feb. 9.

“This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was there when needed and that is the key,” Safe Haven Baby Box founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said. “We know this infant was loved by their birth mother and will be quickly adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting a baby. We rejoice for the opportunity to make a positive outcome out of tough circumstances.”

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December of 2022 and became the 16th Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky and the 132nd in the country.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says 24 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since Nov. 2017. In 2022, eight newborns were surrendered via a Baby Box.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
An arrest report states a man attempted to evade arrest by shoving a cat in the officer's face...
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
Franklin Fire Department says a planned blast at the Williamson County rock quarry was larger...
‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal says
Police say 12-year-old Elias Armstrong was found in an allegedly stolen car with an injury from...
12-year-old in stolen car killed in shootout with owner, police say
Franklin Fire Department says a planned blast at the Williamson County rock quarry was larger...
Rock quarry explosion shakes Franklin, Cool Springs areas

Latest News

Two former MTSU football players are heading to the Super Bowl.
2 former Blue Raiders set to suit up in Super Bowl LVII
New details on suspects in Green Hills shooting
New details on suspects in Green Hills shooting
Mixed-use development planned for Clarksville
Mixed-use development planned for Clarksville
A rendering of a planned development coming to downtown Clarksville.
New mixed-use development coming to downtown Clarksville
TN Lottery Logo
Nashville lottery player wins $190K