First Alert Forecast: Feeling like February again

Cooler air returns for the weekend
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A slightly cooler afternoon with temperatures staying in the 50s with intervals of clouds and sunshine during the day.

Tonight will be chilly with lows falling to the 30s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will make it back into the low to mid-50s again Saturday with some afternoon clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or flurry cannot be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday morning with a storm system just sneaking by to our south and east. However, no accumulation is expected.

Sunday looks slightly warmer with highs in the mid-50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures should crawl back into the 60s by Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day.

Our temperatures stay in the 60s Tuesday, but we’ll see an increase in the clouds during the day and eventually some showers move in late in the day and overnight.

There’s not really any colder air behind those showers Tuesday night because highs on Wednesday will push near, if not into the 70s.

Another round of rain moves in on Thursday and then we can expect another weekend cooldown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

