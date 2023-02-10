First Alert Forecast: Cooling down to end the week

Our Friday is going to be slightly cooler with temperatures staying in the 50s for the afternoon with intervals of clouds and sunshine during the day.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s again by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will make it back into the lower to mid-50s again Saturday with some afternoon clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or flurry cannot be ruled out Saturday night with a storm system just sneaking by to our south and east, but no accumulation is expected.

Sunday looks slightly warmer with highs in the mid-50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures should crawl back into the 60s by Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day.

Our temperatures stay in the 60s Tuesday, but we’ll see an increase in the clouds during the day and eventually some showers move in late in the day and overnight.

There’s not really any colder air behind those showers Tuesday night because highs on Wednesday will push near, if not into the 70s.

Another round of rain moves in on Thursday and then we can expect another weekend cooldown.

