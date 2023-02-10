Car stolen with family’s dog inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing.

The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the SUV was a Goldendoodle named Tess.

The SUV was recovered in Nashville on Feb. 9, but without the suspect and without Tess, according to police. The stolen vehicle had reportedly wrecked into a light pole on Edmundson Pike near Cloverland Drive and was found abandoned, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Casey Hannah Miles said the vehicle was stolen while her mother, Tammie, was volunteering at their local American Legion. She went back inside to clean up a mess while Tess stayed in the vehicle, which was left running and unlocked.

While cleaning, someone ran into the restaurant alerting Tammie that her car, and Tess, had just been stolen.

Tammie’s purse and phone were left inside the vehicle but have since been recovered. According to Miles, the suspect took the cash out of the purse and threw everything else out of the window.

Casey’s father, John, is traveling from Illinois to Nashville to search for the missing dog.

Anyone in the Nashville area who may see Tess is asked to not call out or chase her, and to instead call 469-400-7261 or 561-271-0684 with sighting information.

Tess was not found in the stolen car's wreckage and remains missing. (Casey Hannah Miles)

