Wet and windy start to Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain and wind ramping up this morning. Expect clearing in the afternoon. A cool down expect to start the weekend.

WINDY AND WET

Wind Advisory is in effect until 12PM Thursday. Winds could gust over 40 mph as a cold front push into our area. Otherwise rain will move across the mid-state with a few isolated thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather ha



s diminished, but there could be some winds strong enough to do some damage.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Other than a few showers around daybreak, expect dry conditions for the second half of Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will still manage to climb into the 60s as our winds will continue out of the south.

An upper-level disturbance begins to move in on Friday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and late-day showers. The high will reach the upper 50s before dropping to the mid-30s for the low. Overnight, temperatures will fall quickly, and it is possible some light wet snow showers move in. No accumulation is expected at this time, but some flakes are definitely possible.

THIS WEEKEND

A snow shower is possible especially early on Saturday, but afternoon temperatures should be climbing into the 40s and we should be drying out for the second half of the day.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the 50s and a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.

Tuesday some showers move in but the high will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday some isolated showers are possible with the high in the upper 60s.

