Thousands of Bellevue residents wake up to no electricity

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy winds picked up Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee, raising concern for Nashville Electric Service.

At one point, over 5,000 residents were without power in Bellevue and more than 320 in Belle Meade. NES crews responded immediately to both areas.

NES technicians discovered that an underground cable from a substation in the area was the cause of the outage in Bellevue and the necessary repairs were made. Power was restored to Bellevue just before 6 a.m.

A separate outage near West Hillwood Drive and Charlotte Pike continues to affect customers in Belle Meade.

There is no timetable for these repairs to be completed.

Over 3,600 customers are without power on Thursday morning southwest of Nashville. (NES)

