Search for suspect underway in deadly Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after he was shot in Hendersonville on Wednesday afternoon

According to Hendersonville Police, Mark McCord Jr., 21, was shot in the front yard at his home in the 100 block of Cole Court on Wednesday afternoon. McCord was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

HPD officers spotted a white Chevrolet Equinox near Walton Ferry Road and Main Street and pursued the vehicle. The chase ended in North Nashville at Weakley Avenue and Brick Church Pike and four people ran from the car. Three were apprehended but police continue to search for the fourth person.

HPD said the suspect is believed to be armed and could still be in the Brick Church Pike and Weakley Avenue area.

The following suspects were arrested:

Quentin Taylor, 21 - Charged with 1st-degree murder and evading arrest

Dominic Smith, 20 - Charged with 1st-degree murder and evading arrest

Indyja Mitchell, 26 - Charged with evading by motor vehicle, no driver’s license, speeding, traffic control device and stop sign.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and police are asking anyone with information to call 615-822-1111.

