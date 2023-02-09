Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It started as a friendly bet, but with all the trash talking, Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans and Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver are now raising the (cheese) steaks.

“When he loses, he will give me the Philly cheesesteak, And out of pity, I will give him Kansas a barbecue. He’s a good person. And I’m sorry this is going to happen to him,” said Cleaver.

Kansas City Missouri Representative Emanuel Cleaver is so confident the Lombardi trophy will be in the hands of the Chiefs Sunday, he feels sorry for his colleague; PHILADELPHIA Representative Dwight Evans of Philadelphia.

“One of the reasons I’m not wanting the Chiefs to beat the Eagles too badly is because, you know, I think it’s going to ruin Dwight Evans for life,” said Cleaver. “It’s one of those things that he won’t be able to get it out of the system. And I feel guilty that this is where it goes.”

The taunt doesn’t fly with Evans.

“I can only say to him, that he hasn’t met a team like the Eagles,” said Evans.

Evans keeps reminders of past Eagles victories all around his office - and his hoping to add more victory front-pages come Monday. He just hopes Cleaver doesn’t take it to hard.

“He is one of my buddies. I really enjoy him in the period. I have known him as my colleague. He’s a very sincere spiritual leader,” said Evans.  “He gives some good spiritual insight and I admire him.”

“He’s a good person. The Lord loves him, but he’s going to lose,” said Cleaver

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

