Nashville Army recruiting tries new tactics after missing mark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Recruiting Battalion for the U.S. Army aims to use new incentives for enlisting soldiers in 2023 after falling short of its recruiting goal last year.

From Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, the Nashville battalion fell 906 soldiers short of its 2,562 recruiting goal. These numbers include both regular Army and Army Reserve goals.

There were multiple factors that created this shortfall. Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Obra said the biggest in Nashville was people unable to pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB, test.

In response, the Army established the Future Soldier Preparatory Course pilot program. Obra said the class is an ASVAB preparation class of sorts.

“We’ve seen statistically that people who go through that program have shown a huge increase in their ASVAB scores,” Obra said.

Other factors contributed to a nationwide shortage of 15,000 soldiers in Fiscal Year 2022, like youth obesity, juvenile discipline issues and lingering impacts from the pandemic.

Obra said around Nashville, he’s experienced a so-called “Knowledge Gap” when recruiting.

“People that have served previously slowly are declining, so the information being passed to the younger generation has also decreased as well,” Obra said. “Which has people thinking they know a lot about the United States Army when they really do not know factual information.”

The Army has recently introduced a referral program that offers rank promotions or new medals for some soldiers who bring in recruits.

Obra said these programs, plus others nationwide, have already improved recruiting numbers for this fiscal year. He said local efforts always go a long way.

“Going through high schools, doing table setups, or going to sporting events, volunteer work,” Obra said, “All the way through going to big events like Predators games here in the Nashville area.”

