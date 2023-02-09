Metro Police starts license plate reader program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said it will start rolling out license plate readers (LPR) across Davidson County in the next couple of weeks as part of a six-month pilot program Metro Council approved in December.

Metro Police released a video Thursday afternoon outlining how the LPR program will work. Officers said the cameras will be located along main roads to improve safety and help capture criminals.

“LPR technology has the potential to enhance public safety by locating vehicles wanted by law enforcement while improving productivity, efficiency and officer safety,” Capt. Blaine Whited said.

Whited said a total of 24 cameras will be installed across Davidson County. Most will be on on phone poles in the right-of-way along roads, 10 will be mounted to police cars and five will be stationed in different areas atop mobile trailers based on real-time crime data.

Under the pilot program, the LPRs will not be used for day-to-day traffic stops but will help find people who are missing and people wanted for felonies.

“The MNPD will not utilize LPR systems for the general surveillance of any individual, repossessing vehicles, expired tag enforcement, driver’s license status enforcement or insurance enforcement,” Whited said in the video.

The cameras will take a photo of every car that drives past them but will only alert officers if the license plate had been flagged in the LPR system, Whited said. When a plate is flagged in the computer, an officer will cross check the information in the LPR database. A second officer will have to verify the match before a traffic stop can be made. The photos will only be stored for ten days unless they are part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Groups against the cameras have said they’re concerned similar systems have been used to target certain people and neighborhoods in other cities, but Metro Police said the cameras will be equally distributed in four areas of Davidson County.

“MNPD will start a six-month pilot program in the next six weeks to determine if the continued use of a LPR system is appropriate in Nashville,” Whited said. “Prior to the conclusion of the pilot program, MNPD will submit a report to the Metro Council on the efficacy of the program, compliance with the provisions of the ordinance, and any polities implemented to carry out the use of the system.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.