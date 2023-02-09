Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months.

Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:

Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue

Oct. 28 at a Lealand Lane duplex (two counts aggravated burglary)

Sept. 29 on Berkley Drive

Sept. 27 at three condos in the 8200 block of Sawyer Brown Road (three counts of aggravated burglary)

On Sept. 22 at two apartments, 7600 Cabot Drive, (two counts aggravated burglary)

The items McKnight allegedly took included TVs, electronics, musical instruments and cash.

Metro Police said McKnight is a registered ex-con for burglary and drug offenses. A parole violation was also issued. Officials said their efforts to find him so far have not been successful.

Anyone who’s seen McKnight or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

