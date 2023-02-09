Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested.

According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers Alley. The officers approached Gaddis, who was holding a cat tightly in his arms and began yelling loudly when he noticed them coming, police said. Efforts by the officers to convince Gaddis to be quiet due to nearby apartments were unsuccessful.

The report states Gaddis was found to have two outstanding warrants, prompting the officers to attempt an arrest. Gaddis immediately resisted by pulling away from the officers, according to police. This caused the cat in his arms to scratch him several times.

Police said Gaddis then took the cat and shoved it in face of one of the officers, who covered his face with his hands.

The attack left several cuts on the officer’s right hand. Gaddis also kicked the officer a couple of times in the leg during the struggle, according to the report.

Officers were finally able to control Gaddis and place him under arrest. He was taken to the hospital and treated for several cuts from the cat.

Upon his release from the hospital, Gaddis was booked on resisting arrest and assaulting an officer charges, in addition to the outstanding charges he had from past offenses.

