First Alert Forecast: Colder Air Arrives

We’re watching the weekend for a storm system that will pass to our south.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Dan Thomas.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT & TOMORRROW:

Tonight and tomorrow will be variably cloudy and more seasonable. We’ll have lows in the 30s and highs on Friday in the 50s. There still will be a light breeze, but much lighter than we dealt with last night and this morning.

WATCHING THIS WEEKEND:

Overall, the weather this weekend will turn out just fine. We’ll have a variably cloudy sky and more seasonable temperatures. However, a storm system will develop along the Gulf Coast late Saturday. That will spill more clouds up into the Mid State for Saturday night and early Sunday. Rain showers will develop over southern and southeastern Middle Tennessee. A few may even get into Nashville. We can’t even rule out some wet snowflakes mixing in very early on Sunday, primarily toward the lower Cumberland Plateau. For now, no accumulation is expected.

NEXT WEEK:

Milder weather will return next week. Monday will be pleasant.

Clouds and a breeze will return on Tuesday with some showers (and possibly some thunderstorms) late.

Wednesday will actually turn warm with low-mid 70s expected under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Then, count on more rain and storms for Thursday of next week.

