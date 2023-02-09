Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday.

The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports.

The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but officials told SBN the roadway was slick due to the wet weather during the day.

Officials also told SBN that it didn’t appear that the rider hit any objects or obstacles and that he was approaching a curve just before the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

