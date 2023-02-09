‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing.

Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke.

The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the house at the end of February, and intends on restoring it for his family of five to call home.

“For us, it’s really quite exciting that we essentially get to do a new build, but it’s not really a new build,” Thakur said. “It’s still my belief that it’s not as bad as it looks. I may be wrong, but I still feel pretty confident that underneath is a diamond in the rough here and we’re going to be able to bring that sparkle back to life.”

Thakur intends on chronicling the restoration of the home on his YouTube channel, which has surpassed 5,000 subscribers in a matter of weeks.

“This is crazy just for us to do a project like this,” Thakur said. “We figured, if we’re going to do something stupid, why not have some friends come along on the ride.”

Thakur met with contractors at the home on Wednesday, and plans to get right to work on the home as soon as the sale goes through. His family helped make the decision after living in Houston for 20 years.

“Everybody was excited, we all said yes. So we thought, you know what, we’ll sell [our home,] we’ll raid the piggy banks, and we’ll give it a whirl and see if we can pull it off. So here we are,” Thakur said.

