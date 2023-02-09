Christian County deputies arrest teen following vehicle pursuit

The teenager stole two vehicles and led police on a chase before crashing the stolen vehicle.
The teenager stole two vehicles and led police on a chase before crashing the stolen vehicle.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday.

One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was found abandoned, but CCSO deputies were able to identify a suspect after viewing video surveillance footage.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was located near Gordon Park at around 10 p.m. on Monday. The boy quickly drove off as a deputy pulled into the parking lot.

A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect wrecked the vehicle near Sparkman Road and Madisonville Road.

Upon investigation, deputies confirmed the boy was responsible for stealing the vehicle that was found abandoned earlier in the day as well as the vehicle he had wrecked.

The boy was arrested and charged with two counts of auto theft, evading arrest, and multiple traffic charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lisa Edwards
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
WSMV KY chase map
Teenager charged after chase in stolen car
WSMV Hendersonville Police
Search for deadly shooting suspect in Hendersonville
A man has died after he was shot in Hendersonville. Suspects led law enforcement on a chase to...
Search for suspect underway in deadly Hendersonville shooting