Chicken Saltimbocca with Sage & Prosciutto
10-12 slices of chicken cutlets
10-12 thin slices of prosciutto
10-12 large sage leaves
½ cup flour, seasoned with salt & pepper
olive oil for sautéing
salt & pepper to taste
toothpicks
You can buy chicken cutlets, already sliced, in the supermarket. But I buy boneless skinless chicken breast, slice it cross-wise into about 5 slices, then lightly pound each slice. For this recipe, 2-3 chicken breasts will work.
Place the slices of chicken on a platter. Season the cutlets with salt and pepper. Place a slice of prosciutto over each piece and one sage leaf on top. Weave a toothpick through the meat, prosciutto, and sage leaf to hold them together.
Heat 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Dredge the meat in the seasoned flour, shake off excess. When oil is hot, place in the chicken pieces sage leaves down. Let cook 3-4 minutes until the prosciutto has a golden color. Turn the cutlets and cook 3-4 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Transfer to a platter. When slightly cooled, pull out the toothpicks from each one. Serve.
