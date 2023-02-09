Chicken Saltimbocca with Sage & Prosciutto


By Today in Nashville
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
10-12 slices of chicken cutlets

10-12 thin slices of prosciutto

10-12 large sage leaves

½ cup flour, seasoned with salt & pepper

olive oil for sautéing

salt & pepper to taste

toothpicks

You can buy chicken cutlets, already sliced, in the supermarket. But I buy boneless skinless chicken breast, slice it cross-wise into about 5 slices, then lightly pound each slice. For this recipe, 2-3 chicken breasts will work.

Place the slices of chicken on a platter. Season the cutlets with salt and pepper. Place a slice of prosciutto over each piece and one sage leaf on top. Weave a toothpick through the meat, prosciutto, and sage leaf to hold them together.

Heat 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Dredge the meat in the seasoned flour, shake off excess. When oil is hot, place in the chicken pieces sage leaves down. Let cook 3-4 minutes until the prosciutto has a golden color. Turn the cutlets and cook 3-4 minutes on the other side until cooked through. Transfer to a platter. When slightly cooled, pull out the toothpicks from each one. Serve.

