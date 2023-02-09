Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.(Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée – a breaded cauliflower sandwich – at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets. Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavor.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper – featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods – in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger – developed with Beyond Meat – in the United Kingdom in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Fire Department says a planned blast at the Williamson County rock quarry was larger...
Rock quarry explosion shakes Franklin, Cool Springs areas
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Franklin, Tennessee's Historic Beechwood Hall, once owned by country music legend Hank Williams...
Effort underway to save home formerly owned by Hank Williams
Grocery items
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

"Catastrophic failure' causes blast felt throughout Franklin
‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal
TN Senate votes on SB0003 on Thursday, February 9.
Bill banning public adult cabarets passes Senate vote
WSMV man dressed as woman
New bill banning public adult shows passes Senate vote
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida