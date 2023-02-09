‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Tuesday was likely the result of a “catastrophic failure,” according to the Franklin Fire Marshal.

Fair Marshal Andy King said Dyno Nobel, a private licensed blasting company contracted by the county, was preparing for a planned blast on Thursday when it appeared to have a catastrophic failure.

The county’s quarry, located at 302 Beasley Dr., is not associated with the neighboring quarry owned by Vulcan Materials.

King said Dyno Nobel had drilled a single hole to place explosive material in. The hole did not contain the explosive slurry as planned; instead, it seeped into the ground below.

According to procedure, more explosives were loaded into the cavity to complete the shot. When fired, the hole blew out, causing a significant air pressure change that was heard and felt across much of Franklin and Cool Springs.

King said the explosion exceeded the 140dB noise limit set by the state. He said it also launched large pieces of rock onto adjacent properties up to 2,000 feet away, in violation of state law.

King said that although fly rock did leave the property, there were no reported injuries.

“This incident was noticeable and disruptive, but we are fortunate no one was hurt,” King said in a news release.

King said seismographs were being used and will be considered in the State Fire Marshal’s full investigation.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office has jurisdiction over blasting and continues to investigate the incident. Contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office to report blasting damage or related concerns and select Blaster/Explosives Handler.

