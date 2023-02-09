Cane Ridge QB Shivan Abdullah heads to Super Bowl LVII

“It’s a total blessing. That’s the best way I can explain it.”
Shivan Abdullah receives Super Bowl LVII tickets from Tennessee Titans and NFL Commissioner...
Shivan Abdullah receives Super Bowl LVII tickets from Tennessee Titans and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell(wsmv)
By Chris Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cane Ridge High School quarterback Shivan Abdullah gets to go to Super Bowl LVII and the NFL is footing the bill.

It’s a weekend that Abdullah has been waiting for ever since October.

“Really just enjoy the experience because it’s one in a lifetime,” Abdullah said. “Not many people can say they’ve been to the Super Bowl or even met Roger Goodell, so I’m really blessed for this opportunity.”

The opportunity comes as a result of an unforgettable Sunday on the Nissan Stadium sidelines.

“Roger Goodell came up to me and asked what I was doing February 12th,” Abdullah said. “I said ‘nothing.’ He pulled out Super Bowl tickets. It was a shock for me.”

The Tennessee Titans gifted Abdullah the tickets. And Goodell delivered the goods as a reward and acknowledgement for the Kurdish quarterback who bucked the odds and shined on the football field for the Ravens.

“He’s just one of the guys. Does everything the right way. I’m glad he’s going to the Super Bowl, but more-so proud that people can know we had a QB from the Kurdish community who can play this game,” Cane Ridge Head Coach Eddie Woods said.

Abdullah is part of a tight family and one of nine siblings. He got two tickets and is taking his oldest brother, Egber, who lives in Texas.

“We just let the oldest brother go. He got first dibs. We just let it happen that way,” said another of Abdullah’s brothers, Heevi, as he laughed.

“It’s definitely something special they did for us. We just couldn’t believe it,” Heevi added.

Abdullah said his brother Egber got him started in football at a young age.

“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I’d be playing the game or have the love for the game that I do now,” he said.

And this weekend, the two will sit in the stands in Arizona and watch the Eagles and Chiefs go at it for the Lombardi Trophy.

“I can’t explain it in words,” Abdullah said. “It’s a total blessing. That’s the best way I can explain it.”

