Bill banning public adult cabarets passes Senate vote

The bill creates an offense for a person who engages in an adult performance in a location where minors are present.
TN Senate votes on SB0003 on Thursday, February 9.
TN Senate votes on SB0003 on Thursday, February 9.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Senate members convened on Thursday morning and passed a bill that would make adult-oriented public performances a crime.

The bill (SB0003) would make it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property, specifically in view of minors.

The bill specifically focuses on public performances that feature “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.”

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, with all subsequent violations treated as a Class E felony. The State Senate passed the bill after a 26-6 vote on Thursday morning.

The bill will have to be approved by the House before going to the governor’s desk. The House Criminal Justice Committee will consider the bill on Feb. 14.

If passed, the bill would take effect on April 1.

TN Senate votes on SB0003.
TN Senate votes on SB0003.(WSMV)

