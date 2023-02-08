Ukuleles to radon detectors: Items for rent at Nashville Public Library
You can rent the items for free.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A ukulele, portable sewing machine and radon detector are just a few of the items you can rent from the Nashville Public Library’s “Library of Things.”
The Library of Things features an array of items — including activities and games, health and fitness equipment, tools and electronics, food and party items, crafts and hobbies, and musical instruments — that you can borrow for free for up to three weeks.
Here is a list of some of the more unique items on the list:
Activities and games
- Pickleball set
- Tumble tower game
- Tennis rackets
- Ladder toss game set
- Kubb lawn game
- Volleyball
- Saucer smash game set
- Bocce ball
- Badminton set
- Croquet set
Tools and electronics
- Indoor air quality monitor
- Radon detector
- Thermal leak detector
- Moisture meter
- Electricity usage monitor
- Laser level
- Stud finder
- Tool kit
- Document scanner
- Wrench set
- Bike repair tool kit
- Pliers set
- Screwdriver set
- Electric air pump
Health and fitness
- Home blood pressure monitor kit
- Pilates bar kit
- Kettlebell
- Pedometer
- Wrist/ankle weights
Crafts and hobbies
- Portable sewing machine
- Engraver
- Binoculars
- Slide and film viewer
- Knitting loom set
Food and party
- Ice cream maker
- Cake pans set
Eligibility
Patrons must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid NPL library card in good standing. Patrons must sign a usage agreement at their first Library of Things checkout.
The checkout period is three weeks. Patrons can borrow up to two Library of Thing items at one time. Items can be renewed up to three times if no one else is waiting.
Patrons who don’t return items or return items in unusable conditions will be billed the price of the item. Items must be returned inside the library at a circulation desk. You may not return Library of Things items in book drops.
