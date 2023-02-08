Ukuleles to radon detectors: Items for rent at Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A ukulele, portable sewing machine and radon detector are just a few of the items you can rent from the Nashville Public Library’s “Library of Things.”

The Library of Things features an array of items — including activities and games, health and fitness equipment, tools and electronics, food and party items, crafts and hobbies, and musical instruments — that you can borrow for free for up to three weeks.

Here is a list of some of the more unique items on the list:

Activities and games

Pickleball set

Tumble tower game

Tennis rackets

Ladder toss game set

Kubb lawn game

Volleyball

Saucer smash game set

Bocce ball

Badminton set

Croquet set

Tools and electronics

Indoor air quality monitor

Radon detector

Thermal leak detector

Moisture meter

Electricity usage monitor

Laser level

Stud finder

Tool kit

Document scanner

Wrench set

Bike repair tool kit

Pliers set

Screwdriver set

Electric air pump

Health and fitness

Home blood pressure monitor kit

Pilates bar kit

Kettlebell

Pedometer

Wrist/ankle weights

Crafts and hobbies

Portable sewing machine

Engraver

Binoculars

Slide and film viewer

Knitting loom set

Food and party

Ice cream maker

Cake pans set

Eligibility

Patrons must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid NPL library card in good standing. Patrons must sign a usage agreement at their first Library of Things checkout.

The checkout period is three weeks. Patrons can borrow up to two Library of Thing items at one time. Items can be renewed up to three times if no one else is waiting.

Patrons who don’t return items or return items in unusable conditions will be billed the price of the item. Items must be returned inside the library at a circulation desk. You may not return Library of Things items in book drops.

