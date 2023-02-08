Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Highway 31 West.

The Goodlettsville Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the Millersville Fire Department and the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department, to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the nearby treeline, Smokey Barn News reported.

How the fire started on the truck is unknown.

The interstate was shut down while fire crews worked to put out the fire and cleanup crews removed the wreckage.

