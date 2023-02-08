Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

The commercial truck was hauling paper products when it caught fire on I-65 North.
The commercial truck was hauling paper products when it caught fire on I-65 North.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Highway 31 West.

The Goodlettsville Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the Millersville Fire Department and the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department, to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the nearby treeline, Smokey Barn News reported.

How the fire started on the truck is unknown.

The interstate was shut down while fire crews worked to put out the fire and cleanup crews removed the wreckage.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Esteswood Drive sign
Green Hills shooting suspect expected in court
FILE
New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals
WSMV student meals
New bill aims to provide free meals to TN students
WSMV truck fire
Truck fire shuts down I-65 in Millersville