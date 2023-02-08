Tennessee congressional delegation reacts to State of the Union address


President Joe Biden highlights bipartisanship record of wins in State of the Union address. (CNN, POOL)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s congressional delegation issued responses to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address issued Tuesday evening to a joint session at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Rep. John Rose

“What we witnessed tonight was a continuation of the spin and misrepresentations that we’ve come to expect from the White House every week. To boast about the so-called ‘progress’ under this administration as the nation faces historic inflation, rampant crime, an overwhelmed border, and numerous threats abroad tells us President Biden is completely out-of-touch with the Tennesseans I represent. The state of our union has certainly seen better days, but I will work every day to promote the policies that make our nation a freer and more prosperous country again.”

U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., reacts to Tuesday's State of the Union speech.

U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais

“President Biden’s speech tonight makes clear that despite his claims to work to unite our country, he will continue to divide us. He is blatantly ignoring the requests of millions of Americans to close our border, stop reckless spending, protect our constitutional rights, and strengthen our national security.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty

“Unfortunately, President Biden’s remarks tonight did little to allay my deep concern that he is simply disconnected from the feelings of the average American. The true State of our Union is a far cry from the pictured painted by the President this evening. Yet I remain undeterred in my goal. I will continue to advocate for the Volunteer State and for a strong America.”

