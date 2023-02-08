Strong Storms to Move Through the Mid-State Tonight

Tonight is the time when you’ll want to make sure you have the free WSMV 4 First Alert Weather App as there is the possibility of strong storms in the Mid-State. The app will make sure you get any severe weather warnings for your area.

THIS EVENING

Mostly cloudy with rain at times, especially to the Northwest of Nashville. South wind will pick up throughout the evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TONIGHT

As a cold front brings storms to the area overnight, storm winds can also be expected. (none)

Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight, until 12PM Thursday. Winds could gust over 40 mph as a cold front push into our area. This strong frontal system will bring us a low-end severe threat for tonight. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with any storm across the mid-state, but we also can’t totally rule out an isolated tornado. The area with the greatest threat will be southwest of the Mid State. A broken line of storms will enter areas west of I-65 around 11 pm. Nashville’s most likely time for heavy downpours and strong, gusty wind will be around midnight-2 am before storms push east of I-65 until about sunrise tomorrow.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Other than a few showers around daybreak, expect dry conditions for the second half of Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will still manage to climb into the 60s as our winds will continue out of the south.

An upper-level disturbance begins to move in on Friday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and late-day showers. The high will reach the upper 50s before dropping to the mid-30s for the low. Overnight, temperatures will fall quickly, and it is possible some light wet snow showers move in. No accumulation is expected at this time, but some flakes are definitely possible.

THIS WEEKEND

A snow shower is possible especially early on Saturday, but afternoon temperatures should be climbing into the 40s and we should be drying out for the second half of the day.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the 50s and a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.

Tuesday some showers move in but the high will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday some isolated showers are possible with the high in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.