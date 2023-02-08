String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage.

It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.

At least five people on Jones Avenue said their cars have been broken into multiple times in the last few weeks, but on Monday night one woman said this ongoing issue took a turn for the worst.

“Watch he’s going to walk over to the white car,” an East Nashville woman said.

In the video you see a man walk up to a small white Kia parked in the driveway of the woman who asked not to show her face or share her name.

“My thoughts, here we are again. Why? Why are people still out targeting people in their own community,” the woman said.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, the woman said her motion sensor camera caught a man break into her car and ruffle through it.

“You see him go and talks to his friend he’s with that was currently going through a neighbor’s car and he come back and get into my car,” she said.

The woman said she woke up Monday morning to hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage.

She believes the man tried to hotwire her car and steal it!

“Why would you’d rather steal from other people and cost them more money? We are honest hard-working people,” she said.

The woman said this is just one of a string of break-ins these last weeks. Other neighbors like Olivia Masters also had they car broken into that morning and said it seems like the same men.

“It’s scary because then they will learn the area and then they will learn your house and your car, like, ‘Oh this person has this out let’s go back and steal it,’” Masters said.

A Metro Police Community Officer is planning to work with neighbors to tackle this issue.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.