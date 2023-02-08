Officials: 3 arrested, 1 wanted after leading officers on chase into Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three out of four people accused of leading officers on a chase from Hendersonville into North Nashville were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The Hendersonville Police Department was investigating a shooting that left one person injured and involved a white Chevy Equinox on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with HPD spotted the car and chased it near Walton Ferry Road and Main Street. The car was chased all the way to North Nashville at Weakley Avenue and Brick Church Pike. Three people ran away from the car and were arrested. Officials said a fourth person also ran away, but police are still searching for them.

Officials said the person wanted is believed to be armed. It is not known if the person is still in the Brick Church Pike and Weakly Avenue area.

Officials did not say the condition of the person injured.

This story is developing. WSMV4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

