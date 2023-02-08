IRS to open Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Internal Revenue Service will have special hours at the Nashville Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday to help taxpayers answer any income tax questions.

The center, located at 801 Broadway, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are not needed to visit.

The IRS is offering these weekend hours to taxpayers as part of the IRS’s larger effort to help people during the filing season.

“We’re very excited to offer these additional hours to help people get the services they need because we understand some can’t visit us during the week,” Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a statement. “As always, we encourage everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern.”

At Taxpayer Assistance Centers, people receive in-person help from IRS employees. Normally, these centers are not open on Saturday and people must have appointments to receive services.

During these Saturday hours, people can walk-in for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. They can also ask about setting up on Online Account and getting an Identity Protection PIN among other topics.

Click for information about the special hours.

Individuals should bring the following documents when visiting the Taxpayer Assistance Center:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for members of their households, including spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

Tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers. Information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options.

