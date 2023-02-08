How to learn an instrument for free in Nashville
The Nashville Public Library offers a wide selection of instruments to learn for free.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Want to learn how to play an instrument without the commitment of buying one?
The Nashville Public Library offers several instruments for kids and adults alike to learn and play for free. Whether you’re looking to pick up the piano, ukulele or even the bongo drums, the library provides a wide selection of instruments to choose from.
The library allows two instruments to be checked out at a time for up to three weeks, giving you plenty of time to master the musical instrument — or instruments.
To check out an instrument, you must be at least 18 years old and have a valid library card.
Full list of instruments offered at the Nashville Public Library:
- Ukulele
- Electric piano keyboard
- Handbell set
- Xylophone
- Lap harp
- Percussion kit
- Bongo drums
- Lyre harp
- Cabasa
- Kalimba
Visit Nashville Public Library’s website to check out an instrument or learn more.
