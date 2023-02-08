How to know if an AirTag is tracking you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – AirTags are meant to be used as a helpful tool to keep track of valuable items. But criminals sometimes use them for no good, like tracking victims by putting AirTags in cars.

WSMV4 looked into how to know if there’s an AirTag tracking you, and here’s what we found:

If you have an iPhone, you should get a notification warning that an Air Tag is near you while you’re driving or near your car. You should listen to where the chime is coming from.

If you can find it, place your phone onto the AirTag and a serial number will be shown on your phone. You can then show that number to police, and they will work with Apple to determine who owns it.

If you have an Android phone, you can download an app that will allow you to get the warning if an AirTag is on your car.

