Hazmat crew responds to fuel spill on I-65 in Nashville

The fuel was leaking from a semi.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fuel spill caused two lanes of I-65 North to close at the Trinity Lane exit Wednesday morning.

A hazmat crew responded to the semi leaking fuel.

WSMV4 is working to learn the size of the spill, whether there are any environmental impacts and what caused the spill.

You can find detour routes in our live traffic map.

