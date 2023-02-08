Hazmat crew responds to fuel spill on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fuel spill caused two lanes of I-65 North to close at the Trinity Lane exit Wednesday morning.

A hazmat crew responded to the semi leaking fuel.

WSMV4 is working to learn the size of the spill, whether there are any environmental impacts and what caused the spill.

