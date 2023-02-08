Green Hills shooting suspect expected in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a woman walking in Green Hills is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Michael Green faces attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping charges.

Green allegedly attacked and shot a 26-year-old woman back on January 30 while she was walking near her family home on Esteswood Drive in Green Hills.

Police are still looking for at least one other suspect in this case.

Green is also accused of other violent crimes in the last nine months.

Less than three weeks ago, police said he carjacked a woman in Old Hickory.

Before that, last May, Green was charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint, binding his arms and legs with duct tape, and putting him in the trunk of a car before releasing the man in a wooded area near Percy Priest Dam.

Green is being held with a more than $1 million bond.

