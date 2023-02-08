Franklin PD searches for lamp thief

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for stealing decorative lamps and accessories from a gift store in Franklin.

The man has visited and shoplifted from the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms at least three times, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Police said he has stolen more than $800 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)-794-4000. There is a cash reward being offered for information on the man’s identity.

